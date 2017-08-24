Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Following the outstanding success of A Levels last week, staff and students at Queen’s Park High School are celebrating some groundbreaking GCSE results.

This was the first year of the new GCSEs in English and maths, and despite anxieties at national level, there were some outstanding results for students at the school.

Most notably, 15% of students achieved the new Grade 9 in English, in what is likely to be performance that competes with the very best nationally.

Grade 9 is reserved for those students exemplifying the very highest academic standards, and it is anticipated that the number of students achieving the grade across the country will be very small.

This further amplifies the success of students at Queen’s Park High School.

Three fifths of students achieved a ‘strong pass’ in English, and three quarters a ‘standard pass’, indicating that despite the increased challenge presented by the new exams, the impressive skill of teachers has supported students to make quite exceptional progress.

Furthermore, a range of subjects saw gains of over 10% in their results when compared with 2016, and this trend reflects the longer-term improvement at the school. The results come following a year that has seen continued focus on developing the quality of teaching and learning, and the results are indications that the school’s pursuit of excellence is bearing fruit.

As ever, there are some impressive individual performances worthy of note.

Josh Heath achieved equivalent to eight A and A* grades including a Grade 9 in English literature; Shukrie Kemal achieved seven grades equivalent to A and A* including a 9 in English literature and an 8 in mathematics; Cameron Neill achieved 7As and A*s including a Grade 9 in English literature and a Grade 8 in

mathematics; Anomi Fernando achieved six A* and A grades including two Grade 9s in English language and English literature; and Libby Chare achieved six A and A* equivalent grades including a Grade 9 in English language.

The school is looking forward to welcoming the students back to the Sixth Form in September, as they continue their pursuit of academic excellence.

Headteacher Lyndsay Watterson said: “Once again I feel very proud of our students today as we share in the celebrations of their achievements and see them reap the rewards of their hard work over the last two years.

“For each and every student, today is about celebrating their own personal success and determining their next steps in their academic journey, whatever that may be.

“Whether students are remaining at Queen’s Park High School in the Sixth Form or moving on elsewhere, I feel confident that they will approach the challenges ahead with the same determination, resilience and level of humour which they have demonstrated throughout their time here at school.

“I wish them every success in the future, I know they will go far!”

For students still looking to secure their places in the school’s Sixth Form, there a small number of places remaining, and anyone wanting to submit an application should contact Mrs Scanlon (director of Sixth Form) by email at cscanlon@qphs.co.uk for further information.