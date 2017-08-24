Pupils are celebrating in style with some of the best GCSE results ever recorded at The King’s School .
Fifty-six per cent of all the King’s GCSE results received were at the top A* grade, their highest result since the introduction of the A* grade in 2007.
Ten students at King’s achieved 11 A* grades or more:
Kate Jenkinson (11 A* and 1 A)
James Clark (11 A*)
Emilia Cotgrove (11 A*)
Alasdair Daniels (11 A*)
Mariam Littler (11 A*)
Owen Parsonage (11 A*)
Laura Scott (11 A*)
Oliver Williams (11 A*)
Rohan Yesudian (11 A*)
In addition to his impressive 11 A* grades, Arjun Periasamy is one of only nine students in the whole country to achieve 100% in Further Maths from an entry of 19,000 students – eight of the 18 A* grades.