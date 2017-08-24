Pupils are celebrating in style with some of the best GCSE results ever recorded at The King’s School .

Fifty-six per cent of all the King’s GCSE results received were at the top A* grade, their highest result since the introduction of the A* grade in 2007.

Some happy top performers at The King's School with at least 10 A* grades

Ten students at King’s achieved 11 A* grades or more:

Kate Jenkinson (11 A* and 1 A)

James Clark (11 A*)

Emilia Cotgrove (11 A*)

Alasdair Daniels (11 A*)

Mariam Littler (11 A*)

Owen Parsonage (11 A*)

Laura Scott (11 A*)

Oliver Williams (11 A*)

Rohan Yesudian (11 A*)

The King's School pupils pictured with their GCSE results

In addition to his impressive 11 A* grades, Arjun Periasamy is one of only nine students in the whole country to achieve 100% in Further Maths from an entry of 19,000 students – eight of the 18 A* grades.

