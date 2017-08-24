Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Hammond is delighted to report an excellent year for GCSE results.

Some individual students achieved outstanding resuls.

Drama student Lucy Green gained 4 A* plus 1 A and is also now one of the top 2% of students in the UK, gaining a 9 grade in English language, English literature and maths.

In addition, music student Antonia Dwyer is celebrating 2 A* plus 1 A grade.

Principal Maggie Evans acknowledged the hard work of staff and students to achieve success, stating: “2017 is The Hammond’s Centenary Year and we have been celebrating these 100 years of performance excellence through an exciting mix of productions in The Hammond Theatre, together with the opening of exciting new facilities for our students.

“Performance in the classroom is also one of our great strengths, and these excellent results reflect the continuation of that success.

“Many of the students will be staying with us to join one of our post-16 courses in dance, musical theatre or drama but we wish each of our Year 11 students, whatever their next steps, a happy and successful future career.’’