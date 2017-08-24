Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

GCSE pupils at The Grange School in Hartford ‘bucked national trends’ to maintain their record of consistent and excellent results.

The stunning results follow hot on the heels of last week’s fantastic A Level performance.

More than three-quarters (77%) of all GCSEs taken in this summer’s exams were awarded A or A* grades, with 47% of entries at grade A*.

Seven students achieved the perfect record, with a full sweep of A*s in all of their subjects. Impressively, 93% of students gained A*-B grades.

The school says the dedication of both staff and pupils once again yielded dividends with ‘superb value added performance’.

Each student gained on average more than half a grade per subject, exceeding expectations.

“Such a performance at such a crucial stage in their education provides a great springboard for the future, highlighting the benefits of a Grange education,” said a school statement.

The new generation of GCSEs marked their debut in the subject of English. Despite national uncertainty, Grange students rose to the challenge with 18% gaining a grade 9 in both English language and English literature. While 20% of pupils achieved a grade 9 in the subject of English language alone – ten times more than national predictions.

Headteacher Debbie Leonard said “This is an outstanding set of results, even more so set against the background of tricky exam reforms and debate around grade boundaries Supported by staff and parents, the students have reached the highest academic standards.

"The fact that many have done so whilst excelling at enrichment activities, such as GB rowing trialist Ellie Cushen, is testimony to the all-round education we provide as a leading educational establishment.”