Christleton High School students are, once again, celebrating excellent GCSE results, with 88% of students achieving 5 A*- C or 9 – 4 grades, which included 88% 9 - 4 grades in English and 85% in mathematics.

This is the first year that English and mathematics are graded on the new ‘number based’ scale.

All other subjects will move to this grading structure in the coming years.

Christleton’s head of Year 11 Sheila Lister said: “It is a real privilege to be in a position where we can encourage young people to aspire and aim high. I am so pleased that our students have achieved such great results.

“However, excellent exam results do not happen simply by chance, but as a result of a great deal of dedicated, hard work by teachers, the strong support of parents and, of course, by the students themselves, aspiring to be the very best they can be.

“Today, those students are reaping their rewards and we are really pleased to be able to celebrate together. It’s now a time to begin exciting new chapters and challenges, and I wish them all every success!”

The school is delighted for all of its students but there are some outstanding individual successes, with 25 students achieving 8 or more A*- A grades or equivalent with a remarkable eight students achieving 10 or more.

These included Charis Inchley, Anna Lambert and Zuzu Walker with 11 and Thomas Attwater, Maggie Corr, Robin Fowles and Rosanna Roskilly achieving 10 A*, A or 9 – 7 grades.

Sophie Bridgewater achieved A* / 9 grades in all 10 of her GCSE examinations.

It is also worthy of note that 14 (7%) of students in mathematics achieved the top grade (9) in the tougher mathematics GCSE examination and eight students did so in English.

Nationally, it has been reported that only 3% of all grades awarded in those subjects moving to numbered grades, were graded 9.

Headteacher Damian Stenhouse commented: “We were aware of the strength of this year’s cohort and as a result we set high expectations.

“I am extremely proud of our Year 11 students, and delighted for them in achieving these fantastic results, particularly as this was the first year that the new examination grading structures in English and Mathematics were in place.

“On behalf of the staff and governors at Christleton High School, I congratulate them all and wish them every success in their future studies and careers.”

For those wishing to study A levels, Christleton Sixth Form is open to students, including those who have not previously attended the school.

Although some courses are already full or near capacity, there are a number of places available for the new academic year.

Students can register for courses from August 24 and they can contact the school on 01244 335843 for more information or email brownj@christletonhigh.co.uk.