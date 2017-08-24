Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Students at The Bishops’ Blue Coat CE High School in Chester are celebrating fantastic results in their GCSEs this year.

Months of hard work have enabled a record number to join sixth form and realise their plans for the future.

A quarter of all grades awarded were A* to A / 9 to 7.

Headteacher Ian Wilson said: “I am delighted to see 447 A and A* grades awarded this year.

“We are proud of all of our students, those who demonstrated significant progress in their journey through secondary school and those entering our high performing Sixth Form.

“These results are a reflection of the hard work of our students, the support of their families and the dedication and commitment of our staff.

“In a year in which the press highlights that the new-style GCSEs are tougher, more challenging and the most difficult since the end of O levels in the 1980s and when pass rates have dropped nationally, we are very proud that the school has built on past successes, bucked the national trend and improved our GCSE results.”

At the Great Boughton school, 82% of students gained at least one 9, 8, 7, A*, A, Distinction* or Distinction grade in their results and 72% of students attained five C grades or above, including new number grades awarded in English and mathematics.

Outstanding results were attained by: Lateef Bawendi (grade 9 in mathematics, 9 A*); Rupert Annison (grade 9 in mathematics, 9 A* and 1 A); James Aubury (grade 9 in mathematics, 4 A* and 5 A); Lucie Wallach (6 A*, 4A); Chloe Crossan (6A*, 3A); Sara Crawford (9 in mathematics, 3A*, 5A); Joseph Wilcock (5A*, 4A); Lauren

Thomas (9 in English literature, 3A*, 4A); Emily Bryant (5A*, 6A); Georgina Evans (4A*, 4A); Cameron Buys (4A*, 6A); Esme Hodgson (4A*, 7A); Sophie Wilson (2A*, 9A); Cameron Gorle (2A*, 8A); Catie Baxter (2A*, 7A).

The school’s Year 10 students all entered GCSE religious studies and celebrated some excellent results.

In addition to Rupert Annison’s remarkable GCSE success, he was one a of just a few students nationally who has recently been awarded the prestigious Arkwright

Engineering Scholarship.

This celebrates the country’s brightest and best 15-16 year old students who are keen to become the UK’s future leaders of the engineering profession.

Mr Wilson further commented: “By being known, nurtured and inspired, many students have achieved well beyond estimates and have made particularly strong

progress between leaving primary school and their GCSEs.

“Amongst many we would to give a special mention to Jamie O’Connor, Katie Booth, Garrett O’Dwyer, Lewis Culley, Liam Geraghty, Holly Allerhead, Emma Hewitt and William Blance, who have been a credit to themselves, their families and the school.”