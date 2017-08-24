Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Private school Abbey Gate College in Saighton , near Chester , enjoyed another successful year of GCSE results .

The coeducational independent school for children aged four to 18 years is celebrating pupils achieving A* and A grades across most subjects.

An impressive 92% of results were A* to C.

Among the highest achievers was Harry Tomlins, who achieved 10 GCSEs in total. This included gaining the highest grade possible (9) in the reformed maths syllabus – which is equivalent to an A**, seven A*s and two 8s.

Luke Burnett gained one grade 9 in maths, six A*s, one A, and excellent passes in both English language and English literature and Heather Churchill-Evans obtained four A*s, two As and three 7s.

Felix Gideonse also shone with a grade 9 for maths, four A*s and three As. Harry Hook’s grades included three A*s, three As and a 7 in maths.

Abigail Rimmer’s achievements included three A*s, an 8 in maths and English literature, two As and a B.

Connor Gration’s grades included two A*s and four As.

The majority of pupils will continue their studies at the college and will be aiming to emulate the recent success of the college sixth form students at A level.

Headmistress Tracy Pollard said: “I am delighted that the hard work and dedication of our pupils has paid dividends in terms of the results they have received today. Many are celebrating top honours in what we know to have been very tough examinations this year. Our aim is for all our children to reach their academic and personal potential and these pupils should be incredibly proud of all that they have achieved.

“Thank you to the teaching staff who have worked tirelessly to ensure that the pupils sitting the new reformed examinations gained the results they deserved.

“I congratulate all our Year 11 pupils on their achievements and wish them the very best for their future.”