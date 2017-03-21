Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 21-year-old victim was taken to hospital with ‘serious’ injuries after being violently assaulted in Northwich .

The man was attacked by a gang of offenders who fled in a taxi.

Police are looking for witnesses to come forward after the assault in the early hours of Sunday (March 19).

It happened on the junction of Albion Way and Venables Road at about 2.30am.

A Cheshire Constabulary spokeswoman said: “A group of men were sat next to a silver taxi which was waiting on the junction when they assaulted a 21-year-old man who was on his own.

“The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

“After the attack the offenders made off in the taxi.”

One of the attackers is described as having short blonde hair and wearing a black top and blue jeans.

The second man has short brown hair with short stubble and was wearing a Fred Perry cream top. There was also a third man at the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the assault or who has any information is asked to contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting incident 608 of March 19.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.