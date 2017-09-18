Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

The Chester Duck Race 2017

  1. Baby ducks making a splash after being released from Queen’s Park suspension bridge high above the Dee as part of the annual Chester Duck Race. Picture: Mark Carr/ Vaadhoo limited1 of 8
  2. Best Dressed duck was won by AGA Knutsford with Agatha. Picture: Mark Carr/ Vaadhoo limited2 of 8
  3. Hundreds gathered to watch the the annual Chester Duck Race by The Groves. Picture: Mark Carr/ Vaadhoo limited3 of 8
  4. Puddle from Puddle Ducks Chester, Wirral & North Wales. Picture: Mark Carr/ Vaadhoo limited4 of 8
  5. Hundreds gathered to watch the the annual Chester Duck Race by The Groves. Picture: Mark Carr/ Vaadhoo limited5 of 8
  6. Liquor and Co's winning 'Facebook Favourite' duck. Picture: Mark Carr/ Vaadhoo limited6 of 8
  7. Fastest Duck had to be decided through a draw with the victors being Jordan Halstead. Picture: Mark Carr/ Vaadhoo limited7 of 8
  8. Leonie Perry from Liquor and Co with their 'Facebook Favourite' duck and Sarah Callander Beckett, the judge and High Sheriff of Che8 of 8
More On
Chester History and HeritageThe well known Chester streets that are virtually unrecognisable in these old pictures from the last 50 years
They show how much our city has changed in the last 50 years
CourtsChester vicar jailed for sexually abusing four children
The Rev Rob Peters, who has since resigned as vicar of St Michael's Church in Newton, started the attacks in the 1960s
Cheshire West and Chester CouncilLast-ditch attempt to save Free after 3 parking in Chester and Ellesmere Port fails
But Labour suggests alternatives after claims that Free after 3 added to evening congestion with little reward for business
Chester City CentreHelp give teenager Tom Hollman a fitting send-off after tragic car park fall
Family friends are supporting the 16-year-old's loved ones at this awful time
Chester City CentreTeenager dies after fall from Chester NCP car park
16-year-old boy dies in hospital after falling from top of city centre car park
Chester City CentreLuxury Chester city centre wedding venue represents £5m investment
Wedding and events business expected to host events from this autumn
Countess of Chester HospitalThe Chester Duck Race 2017
StoryhouseChester Storyhouse celebrates record-breaking summer reading challenge
Hundreds of children signed up to complete the challenge to read six books during the summer holidays
Chester City CentreInquest opened into death of Malpas teenager after tragic car park fall
Youngster died in hospital following incident in Chester city centre
Shopping in ChesterNext launches plus-sized clothing range for children as young as three
The retailer has two stores in Chester
Chester History and HeritageThe well known Chester streets that are virtually unrecognisable in these old pictures from the last 50 years
They show how much our city has changed in the last 50 years
CourtsChester vicar jailed for sexually abusing four children
The Rev Rob Peters, who has since resigned as vicar of St Michael's Church in Newton, started the attacks in the 1960s
Chester FCBookies' contender for Chester FC job Graham Barrow set to leave Chesterfield
Chester City legend wants to go after Spireties sack boss Gary Caldwell
Cheshire West and Chester CouncilLast-ditch attempt to save Free after 3 parking in Chester and Ellesmere Port fails
But Labour suggests alternatives after claims that Free after 3 added to evening congestion with little reward for business
Chester City CentreHelp give teenager Tom Hollman a fitting send-off after tragic car park fall
Family friends are supporting the 16-year-old's loved ones at this awful time
Chester City CentreLuxury Chester city centre wedding venue represents £5m investment
Wedding and events business expected to host events from this autumn
Countess of Chester HospitalThe Chester Duck Race 2017
StoryhouseChester Storyhouse celebrates record-breaking summer reading challenge
Hundreds of children signed up to complete the challenge to read six books during the summer holidays
Chester City CentreInquest opened into death of Malpas teenager after tragic car park fall
Youngster died in hospital following incident in Chester city centre
Football NewsVOTE Who do you want as Chester FC manager?
Let us know your preferred choice for hotseat as interviews continue
Top Stories
Chester City CentreLuxury Chester city centre wedding venue represents £5m investment
Wedding and events business expected to host events from this autumn
Chester City CentreInquest opened into death of Malpas teenager after tragic car park fall
Youngster died in hospital following incident in Chester city centre
WeaverhamTwo teens charged following Northwich assault
Pair due in court today after alleged attack on Saturday night
Shopping in ChesterJust two days to go before Chester's Disney Store shuts its doors for good
The store has been a mainstay in Chester city centre for almost 25 years
FrackingAnti-frackers mobilise Ellesmere Port community
Campaigners call public meeting for residents to learn more about health concerns
Wayne RooneyWayne Rooney pleads GUILTY to drink-driving – recap
Everton star appears before Stockport Magistrates Court after arrest in Cheshire earlier this month
Chester FCTen candidates who are in the frame for vacant Chester FC position
Club interviewing eight applicants and here are some who could feature on final shortlist
TarporleyPolice warning after man in car approaches teenagers two days apart
Police step up patrols in wake of reported incidents
Wrexham RoadRoadworks misery coming to Chester's Wrexham Road
Highway project costing £1.2m aims to support economic growth plans for city
Chester FCTwo new names enter race for Chester FC hotseat as interviews begin
Club to speak to prospective candidates over next two days as they look for next boss
TourismMore than 35m people visited our tourist attractions last year
Chester Races, Cheshire Oaks, the Lion Salt Works and Chester itself pulled in the punters
Neston High SchoolNeston's new £25m high school opens its doors
Once in a lifetime opportunity for the community, says head
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay