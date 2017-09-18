The Chester Duck Race 2017

NewsgalleryThe Chester Duck Race 2017ByDavid Holmes18:31, 18 SEP 2017Updated18:44, 18 SEP 2017Baby ducks making a splash after being released from Queen’s Park suspension bridge high above the Dee as part of the annual Chester Duck Race. Picture: Mark Carr/ Vaadhoo limited1 of 8Best Dressed duck was won by AGA Knutsford with Agatha. Picture: Mark Carr/ Vaadhoo limited (Image: PUBLICITY PIC)2 of 8Hundreds gathered to watch the the annual Chester Duck Race by The Groves. Picture: Mark Carr/ Vaadhoo limited (Image: PUBLICITY PIC)3 of 8Puddle from Puddle Ducks Chester, Wirral & North Wales. Picture: Mark Carr/ Vaadhoo limited (Image: PUBLICITY PIC)4 of 8Hundreds gathered to watch the the annual Chester Duck Race by The Groves. Picture: Mark Carr/ Vaadhoo limited (Image: PUBLICITY PIC)5 of 8Liquor and Co's winning 'Facebook Favourite' duck. Picture: Mark Carr/ Vaadhoo limited (Image: PUBLICITY PIC)6 of 8Fastest Duck had to be decided through a draw with the victors being Jordan Halstead. Picture: Mark Carr/ Vaadhoo limited (Image: PUBLICITY PIC)7 of 8Leonie Perry from Liquor and Co with their 'Facebook Favourite' duck and Sarah Callander Beckett, the judge and High Sheriff of Che (Image: PUBLICITY PIC)8 of 8More OnChesterCountess of Chester HospitalRiver DeeCharities