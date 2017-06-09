St Oswald's Primary School mock election

NewsgallerySt Oswald's Primary School mock electionPupils at Mollington school stage election of their own ShareBySallie Ehlen12:20, 9 JUN 2017Updated12:38, 9 JUN 2017Year 5 pupil Dan Wright casts his vote1 of 10Speaker of the House Lucy Naylor2 of 10The winners, The Fish & Chips Party3 of 10A young pupil casts his vote4 of 10The Cornish Pasty Party read out their manifesto5 of 10Headteacher Dave Wallace casts his vote6 of 10All members of the school community voted7 of 10A young pupil casts her vote8 of 10The Fish & Chips party logo9 of 10Polling cards10 of 10More OnSt Oswald's CE Primary School