Live grenade found at Christleton

NewsgalleryLive grenade found at ChristletonSchool children pull live grenade out of canalByMichael Green11:47, 10 SEP 2017Updated13:26, 10 SEP 2017The bomb disposal squad arrive at the scene in Christleton on Saturday after three youngsters pulled a grenade out of the canal (Image: Dawn Sturgess)1 of 10Luke Sturgess, 12, Charlotte Tuggey, 9 and Dion Evans, 16 had gone fishing with a magnet in the canal when they pulled out a live grenade (Image: Dawn Sturgess)2 of 10The live Russian World War Two grenade pulled out of the canal in Christleton by three youngsters (Image: Dawn Sturgess)3 of 10The live Russian World War Two grenade pulled out of the canal in Christleton by three youngsters (Image: Dawn Sturgess)4 of 10Police at the scene in Christleton on Saturday after three youngsters pulled a grenade out of the canal (Image: Dawn Sturgess)5 of 10Police at the scene in Christleton on Saturday after three youngsters pulled a grenade out of the canal (Image: Dawn Sturgess)6 of 10Police at the scene in Christleton on Saturday after three youngsters pulled a grenade out of the canal (Image: UGC)7 of 10The bomb disposal squad arrive at the scene in Christleton on Saturday after three youngsters pulled a grenade out of the canal (Image: Dawn Sturgess)8 of 10The scene in Christleton on Saturday after three youngsters pulled a grenade out of the canal (Image: UGC)9 of 10The scene in Christleton on Saturday after three youngsters pulled a grenade out of the canal (Image: Dawn Sturgess)10 of 10More OnChristleton