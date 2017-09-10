Load mobile navigation
Live grenade found at Christleton

School children pull live grenade out of canal

  1. The bomb disposal squad arrive at the scene in Christleton on Saturday after three youngsters pulled a grenade out of the canal
    The bomb disposal squad arrive at the scene in Christleton on Saturday after three youngsters pulled a grenade out of the canal1 of 10
  2. Luke Sturgess, 12, Charlotte Tuggey, 9 and Dion Evans, 16 had gone fishing with a magnet in the canal when they pulled out a live grenade
    Luke Sturgess, 12, Charlotte Tuggey, 9 and Dion Evans, 16 had gone fishing with a magnet in the canal when they pulled out a live grenade2 of 10
  3. The live Russian World War Two grenade pulled out of the canal in Christleton by three youngsters3 of 10
  4. The live Russian World War Two grenade pulled out of the canal in Christleton by three youngsters
    The live Russian World War Two grenade pulled out of the canal in Christleton by three youngsters4 of 10
  5. Police at the scene in Christleton on Saturday after three youngsters pulled a grenade out of the canal
    Police at the scene in Christleton on Saturday after three youngsters pulled a grenade out of the canal5 of 10
  6. Police at the scene in Christleton on Saturday after three youngsters pulled a grenade out of the canal
    Police at the scene in Christleton on Saturday after three youngsters pulled a grenade out of the canal6 of 10
  7. Police at the scene in Christleton on Saturday after three youngsters pulled a grenade out of the canal
    Police at the scene in Christleton on Saturday after three youngsters pulled a grenade out of the canal7 of 10
  8. The bomb disposal squad arrive at the scene in Christleton on Saturday after three youngsters pulled a grenade out of the canal
    The bomb disposal squad arrive at the scene in Christleton on Saturday after three youngsters pulled a grenade out of the canal8 of 10
  9. The scene in Christleton on Saturday after three youngsters pulled a grenade out of the canal
    The scene in Christleton on Saturday after three youngsters pulled a grenade out of the canal9 of 10
  10. The scene in Christleton on Saturday after three youngsters pulled a grenade out of the canal
    The scene in Christleton on Saturday after three youngsters pulled a grenade out of the canal10 of 10
