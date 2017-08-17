A Level Results Day at The Queen's School

NewsgalleryA Level Results Day at The Queen's SchoolA Level Results Day at The Queen's School ShareByLeah Jones15:41, 17 AUG 2017The Queen's School pupils Georgina Roberts and Florence Gibbons (Image: UGC)1 of 10The Queen's School pupils Zara Arshad-Roberts, Olivia Jones and Darcie Cochrane (Image: UGC)2 of 10The Queen's School girls celebrate another year of excellent results (Image: UGC)3 of 10The Queen's School pupils Deeksha Palepu and Louise Crook (Image: UGC)4 of 10The Queen's School pupil Darcie Cochrane celebrating with her mum (Image: UGC)5 of 10The Queen's School pupils with their A Level results (Image: UGC)6 of 10The Queen's School pupils Danielle Tongue and Charlotte Enevoldson (Image: UGC)7 of 10The Queen's School pupil Natasha Williams celebrates with her parents (Image: UGC)8 of 10The Queen's School pupil Georgina Alexander celebrating her A Level results with her family (Image: UGC)9 of 10The Queen's School pupils Danielle Tongue and Esther Cho (Image: UGC)10 of 10