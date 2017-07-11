The King's School Sixth Form Leavers' Ball

NewsgalleryThe King's School Sixth Form Leavers' BallSixth formers have a ball after finishing their A Levels ShareByLeah Jones11:03, 11 JUL 2017Updated11:06, 11 JUL 2017The King's School Upper Sixth Leavers' Ball. Pictured: Phoebe Brightmore and Will Bach (Image: Stephen C Jebb Photography)1 of 10The King's School Upper Sixth Leavers' Ball. Pictured: Emilia Tehrani and Rhiain Dowding (Image: Stephen C Jebb Photography)2 of 10The King's School Upper Sixth Leavers' Ball. Pictured: Emily Till and Anna Plunkett (Image: Stephen C Jebb Photography)3 of 10The King's School Upper Sixth Leavers' Ball. Pictured: Elise Back, Megan Jones and Jessica Middleton (Image: Stephen C Jebb Photography)4 of 10The King's School Upper Sixth Leavers' Ball. Pictured: Maddy Dinsdale, Henry Greaves, Harriet Cole, Milo Little, Sophie Davies, Alex Cooper and Polly Chappell (Image: Stephen C Jebb Photography)5 of 10The King's School Upper Sixth Leavers' Ball. Pictured: Barney Rule, Joe Langley and Emily Snow (Image: Stephen C Jebb Photography)6 of 10The King's School Upper Sixth Leavers' Ball. Pictured: Daniel Verity and Matthew Perkins (Image: Stephen C Jebb Photography)7 of 10The King's School Upper Sixth Leavers' Ball. Pictured: Ed Ramsey, Rebecca Hatton, Erika Ignataviciute, Eleri Reece-Jones and Fin Paterson (Image: Stephen C Jebb Photography)8 of 10The King's School Upper Sixth Leavers' Ball. Pictured: Anna Wallace and Joe Polding (Image: Stephen C Jebb Photography)9 of 10The King's School Upper Sixth Leavers' Ball. Pictured: Isobel Larken, Simon Parker and Chloe Cowan (Image: Stephen C Jebb Photography)10 of 10