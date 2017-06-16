Load mobile navigation
Hospice of the Good Shepherd Crazy Colour Dash

Fun family fundraiser saw hundreds take part

  1. Niall Breen, 10 and Ryley Breen, seven from Ellesmere Port1 of 18
  2. Upton JFC under 9s2 of 18
  3. Theon and Zachary Rigden with Sam and Josh Milichap3 of 18
  4. The Hospice of the Good Shepherd Crazy Colour Dash4 of 18
  5. The Breen family of Ellesmere Port, grandad David breen, mum Lorna Breen with Elan, 12, Niall, 10 and Ryley seven5 of 18
  6. The Hospice of the Good Shepherd Crazy Colour Dash6 of 18
  7. Theon Rigden7 of 18
  8. The Hospice of the Good Shepherd Crazy Colour Dash8 of 18
  9. The Hospice of the Good Shepherd Crazy Colour Dash9 of 18
  10. Elan Breen, 12 with his grandad David Breen of Ellesmere Port10 of 18
  11. The Hospice of the Good Shepherd Crazy Colour Dash11 of 18
  12. Niall Breen segway champion!12 of 18
  13. The Hospice of the Good Shepherd Crazy Colour Dash13 of 18
  14. Lorna Breen from Ellesmere Port14 of 18
  15. The Hospice of the Good Shepherd Crazy Colour Dash15 of 18
  16. Upton JFC under 9s16 of 18
  17. Lazer clay shooting17 of 18
  18. The Hospice of the Good Shepherd Crazy Colour Dash18 of 18
