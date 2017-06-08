Load mobile navigation
General Election 2017 - pets gallery

These Chester and Ellesmere Port pets show their support in today's General Election

  1. Christine Allman's cat Poppyfrom Mickle Tafford is 17 and has always supported Labour1 of 6
  2. Justin Madders' cat Delilah shows her support for her owner2 of 6
  3. Ellesmere Port Labour candidate Justin Madders' dog3 of 6
  4. Stevie's voting Labour and looks very proud about it too!4 of 6
  5. Gill Kelly's dog is a proud Labour supporter5 of 6
  6. Justin Madders' cat6 of 6
