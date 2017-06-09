Load mobile navigation
General Election 2017: Around the Cheshire West constituencies

Pictures from the counts at Chester, Weaver Vale, Ellesmere Port and Eddisbury

  1. The count is under way for Chester at the Northgate Arena. Picture by Stuart Bogg
    The count is under way for Chester at the Northgate Arena. Picture by Stuart Bogg1 of 14
  2. Cheshire West and Chester Council chief executive and returning officer Gerald Meehan at the Northgate Arena. Picture by Stuart Bogg
    Cheshire West and Chester Council chief executive and returning officer Gerald Meehan at the Northgate Arena. Picture by Stuart Bogg2 of 14
  3. Cheshire West and Chester Council Labour leader Samantha Dixon at the Northgate Arena for the general election count. Picture by Stuart Bogg
    Cheshire West and Chester Council Labour leader Samantha Dixon at the Northgate Arena for the general election count. Picture by Stuart Bogg3 of 14
  4. Labour's Chris Matheson arrives for the Chester count at the Northgate Arena
    Labour's Chris Matheson arrives for the Chester count at the Northgate Arena4 of 14
  5. Returning officer Gerald Meehan announces turnout for Chester of 77.64%, up from 70.8% in 2015. Picture by Stuart Bogg
    Returning officer Gerald Meehan announces turnout for Chester of 77.64%, up from 70.8% in 2015. Picture by Stuart Bogg5 of 14
  6. Labour's Chris Matheson at the Chester count at the Northgate Arena
    Labour's Chris Matheson at the Chester count at the Northgate Arena6 of 14
  7. Cheshire West and Chester Council Tory opposition leader Lynn Riley at Northwich Memorial Court for the Weaver Vale count
    Cheshire West and Chester Council Tory opposition leader Lynn Riley at Northwich Memorial Court for the Weaver Vale count7 of 14
  8. The count under way for Weaver Vale at Northwich Memorial Court
    The count under way for Weaver Vale at Northwich Memorial Court8 of 14
  9. Weaver Vale Lib Dem candidate Paul Roberts at Northwich Memorial Hall
    Weaver Vale Lib Dem candidate Paul Roberts at Northwich Memorial Hall9 of 14
  10. Weaver Vale Green Party candidate Chris Copeman at Northwich Memorial Court
    Weaver Vale Green Party candidate Chris Copeman at Northwich Memorial Court10 of 14
  11. The counting gets under way in Eddisbury
    The counting gets under way in Eddisbury11 of 14
  12. Labour parliamentary candidate Cathy Reynolds at the Eddisbury count
    Labour parliamentary candidate Cathy Reynolds at the Eddisbury count12 of 14
  13. Morgan Hill, Pirate Party candidate for Eddisbury, at the count
    Morgan Hill, Pirate Party candidate for Eddisbury, at the count13 of 14
  14. The Ellesmere Port and Neston count under way at the Civic Hall
    The Ellesmere Port and Neston count under way at the Civic Hall14 of 14
