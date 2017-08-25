GCSE Results Day at The Queen's School

NewsgalleryGCSE Results Day at The Queen's SchoolGCSE Results Day at The Queen's SchoolByLeah Jones10:05, 25 AUG 2017Updated10:07, 25 AUG 2017Smiles all round for Katherine Williams (Image: UGC)1 of 11Rosannah Cooper and Tanaisha Bhandari discuss their brilliant results (Image: UGC)2 of 11Maisie Tipping and family (Image: UGC)3 of 11Shaurya Kushwaha, Tarrika Pengwha and Emaan Javed with their GCSE results (Image: UGC)4 of 11Catriona Drew, Viktoria Erdi-Krausz, Nikitha Sathyamoorthy and Isabel Gardiner with their GCSE results (Image: UGC)5 of 11Isabel Gelder feeling happy with her results (Image: UGC)6 of 11Amelia Diggle happily reads through her results (Image: UGC)7 of 11Emily Veitch celebrating with teachers and family (Image: UGC)8 of 11GCSE girls celebrate tremendous results at The Queen's School (Image: UGC)9 of 11Catriona Drew hugs her proud mum (Image: UGC)10 of 11Tarrika Pengwah hugs her mother (Image: UGC)11 of 11