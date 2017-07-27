End of an era at Neston High School

NewsgalleryEnd of an era at Neston High SchoolNew £25m campus will open its doors in September ShareByMichael Green17:09, 27 JUL 2017Updated17:12, 27 JUL 20172002 - Pupils watching an England game on big screen TV to help raise money for charity. (Image: Copyright Chronicle Newspapers, Chester, UK)1 of 162003 - Pupils host a citizenship day to learn about the work of councillor's and MPs. (Image: TRINITY MIRROR COPYRIGHT)2 of 162004 - Pupils Chris Gardner and Chris Osborne helping to launch a charity initiative to help fund a well in Ghana. (Image: Tony Clixby)3 of 162005 - Students Megan Cropper, Rachel Gratton, Richard Monaghan, Luke Dickinson, Beth Perkins and Ben Milnese busy washing cars to raise money for the Tsunami Appeal. (Image: TRINITY MIRROR COPYRIGHT)4 of 162006 - Students on their exchange trip to Heimsheim in Germany. (Image: UGC TCH)5 of 162007 - Activities took place at the school to raise money for Children in Need. (Image: UGC TCH)6 of 162008 - Retired Great Britain diver Leon Taylor visits the school (centre). (Image: Richard Lane Photography)7 of 162009 - Secretary of State Ed Balls meets sculpture students Lisa Monroe, 16, left and Claudia Rotherham, 15. (Image: TRINITY MIRROR COPYRIGHT 01244 606432)8 of 162010 - Students celebrate their results. (Image: Not TM)9 of 162011 - Students from Neston High School celebrate their leavers' prom (Image: Not TM)10 of 162012 - Kit Ratchanit and Michelle Coles with colourful artwork. Photo by James Maloney (Image: Liverpool University)11 of 162013 - Harry Mates, 15, a reading champion, encouraging children at Neston Primary School to read and write for pleasure. (Image: other)12 of 162014 - A level physics students visiting CERN in Switzerland (Image: Not TM)13 of 162015 - The school hits the highlights with the musical comedy Hairspray. Students including Oliver Radford, Katie Byron, Oakley Briscoe, Daisy Walsh, Lottie Lee, Joe Cattrell, Ethan Rodd, Alana Hughes, Jess Birtles, Alfie Ross, Jessica Blackburn-Skinner, Dan Woodhouse, Michael McCabe, Oliver Nickson, Naomi Reddy, Owen Dowling, Matthew Callaghan, Joe Madders, Tom Goldstraw, Natalie Smith (Image: UGC TCH)14 of 162016 - The traditional sod cutting takes place for the new school. Ian Mellor, governor, Steven Dool, headteacher, Colin Randerson, deputy head (Image: UGC TCH)15 of 16 (Image: UGC TCH)16 of 16