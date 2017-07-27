Load mobile navigation
End of an era at Neston High School

New £25m campus will open its doors in September

  1. 2002 - Pupils watching an England game on big screen TV to help raise money for charity.
    2002 - Pupils watching an England game on big screen TV to help raise money for charity.
  2. 2003 - Pupils host a citizenship day to learn about the work of councillor's and MPs.
    2003 - Pupils host a citizenship day to learn about the work of councillor's and MPs.
  3. 2004 - Pupils Chris Gardner and Chris Osborne helping to launch a charity initiative to help fund a well in Ghana.
    2004 - Pupils Chris Gardner and Chris Osborne helping to launch a charity initiative to help fund a well in Ghana.
  4. 2005 - Students Megan Cropper, Rachel Gratton, Richard Monaghan, Luke Dickinson, Beth Perkins and Ben Milnese busy washing cars to raise money for the Tsunami Appeal.
    2005 - Students Megan Cropper, Rachel Gratton, Richard Monaghan, Luke Dickinson, Beth Perkins and Ben Milnese busy washing cars to raise money for the Tsunami Appeal.
  5. 2006 - Students on their exchange trip to Heimsheim in Germany.
    2006 - Students on their exchange trip to Heimsheim in Germany.
  6. 2007 - Activities took place at the school to raise money for Children in Need.
    2007 - Activities took place at the school to raise money for Children in Need.
  7. 2008 - Retired Great Britain diver Leon Taylor visits the school (centre).
    2008 - Retired Great Britain diver Leon Taylor visits the school (centre).
  8. 2009 - Secretary of State Ed Balls meets sculpture students Lisa Monroe, 16, left and Claudia Rotherham, 15.
    2009 - Secretary of State Ed Balls meets sculpture students Lisa Monroe, 16, left and Claudia Rotherham, 15.
  9. 2010 - Students celebrate their results.
    2010 - Students celebrate their results.
  10. 2011 - Students from Neston High School celebrate their leavers' prom
    2011 - Students from Neston High School celebrate their leavers' prom
  11. 2012 - Kit Ratchanit and Michelle Coles with colourful artwork. Photo by James Maloney
    2012 - Kit Ratchanit and Michelle Coles with colourful artwork. Photo by James Maloney
  12. 2013 - Harry Mates, 15, a reading champion, encouraging children at Neston Primary School to read and write for pleasure.
    2013 - Harry Mates, 15, a reading champion, encouraging children at Neston Primary School to read and write for pleasure.
  13. 2014 - A level physics students visiting CERN in Switzerland
    2014 - A level physics students visiting CERN in Switzerland
  14. 2015 - The school hits the highlights with the musical comedy Hairspray. Students including Oliver Radford, Katie Byron, Oakley Briscoe, Daisy Walsh, Lottie Lee, Joe Cattrell, Ethan Rodd, Alana Hughes, Jess Birtles, Alfie Ross, Jessica Blackburn-Skinner, Dan Woodhouse, Michael McCabe, Oliver Nickson, Naomi Reddy, Owen Dowling, Matthew Callaghan, Joe Madders, Tom Goldstraw, Natalie Smith
    2015 - The school hits the highlights with the musical comedy Hairspray. Students including Oliver Radford, Katie Byron, Oakley Briscoe, Daisy Walsh, Lottie Lee, Joe Cattrell, Ethan Rodd, Alana Hughes, Jess Birtles, Alfie Ross, Jessica Blackburn-Skinner, Dan Woodhouse, Michael McCabe, Oliver Nickson, Naomi Reddy, Owen Dowling, Matthew Callaghan, Joe Madders, Tom Goldstraw, Natalie Smith
  15. 2016 - The traditional sod cutting takes place for the new school. Ian Mellor, governor, Steven Dool, headteacher, Colin Randerson, deputy head
    2016 - The traditional sod cutting takes place for the new school. Ian Mellor, governor, Steven Dool, headteacher, Colin Randerson, deputy head
  16. 16 of 16
