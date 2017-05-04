Community launch for Storyhouse cultural centre

NewsgalleryCommunity launch for Storyhouse cultural centreCommunity launch for Storyhouse cultural centre ShareByDavid Holmes17:54, 4 MAY 2017Updated18:45, 4 MAY 2017The community launch of Storyhouse on Thursday, May 4, ahead of the grand opening on Thursday May 11. Picture by Mark Carline1 of 17The community launch of Storyhouse on Thursday, May 4, ahead of the grand opening on Thursday May 11. Picture by Mark Carline2 of 17The community launch of Storyhouse on Thursday, May 4, ahead of the grand opening on Thursday May 11. Picture by Mark Carline3 of 17The community launch of Storyhouse on Thursday, May 4, ahead of the grand opening on Thursday May 11. Picture by Mark Carline4 of 17The community launch of Storyhouse on Thursday, May 4, ahead of the grand opening on Thursday May 11. Picture by Mark Carline5 of 17The community launch of Storyhouse on Thursday, May 4, ahead of the grand opening on Thursday May 11. Picture by Mark Carline6 of 17The community launch of Storyhouse on Thursday, May 4, ahead of the grand opening on Thursday May 11. Picture by Mark Carline7 of 17The community launch of Storyhouse on Thursday, May 4, ahead of the grand opening on Thursday May 11. Picture by Mark Carline8 of 17The community launch of Storyhouse on Thursday, May 4, ahead of the grand opening on Thursday May 11. Picture by Mark Carline9 of 17The community launch of Storyhouse on Thursday, May 4, ahead of the grand opening on Thursday May 11. Picture by Mark Carline10 of 17The community launch of Storyhouse on Thursday, May 4, ahead of the grand opening on Thursday May 11. Picture by Mark Carline11 of 17The community launch of Storyhouse on Thursday, May 4, ahead of the grand opening on Thursday May 11. Picture by Mark Carline12 of 17The community launch of Storyhouse on Thursday, May 4, ahead of the grand opening on Thursday May 11. Picture by Mark Carline13 of 17The community launch of Storyhouse on Thursday, May 4, ahead of the grand opening on Thursday May 11. Picture by Mark Carline14 of 17The community launch of Storyhouse on Thursday, May 4, ahead of the grand opening on Thursday May 11. Picture by Mark Carline15 of 17The community launch of Storyhouse on Thursday, May 4, ahead of the grand opening on Thursday May 11. Picture by Mark Carline16 of 17The community launch of Storyhouse on Thursday, May 4, ahead of the grand opening on Thursday May 11. Picture by Mark Carline17 of 17More OnChesterStoryhouseChester City Centre