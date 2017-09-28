Load mobile navigation
Chester's Distinguished Gentleman's Ride

Dapper gents took to Chester roads for charity ride

  1. Chester's ride was organised for the third year by Mark Smith from Bill Smith Motors (pictured right)1 of 7
  2. Chester Distinguished Gentleman's Ride2 of 7
  3. Riders arrive at Chester Racecourse3 of 7
  4. Café racer bike fan and former Coronation Street actor Ian Puleston-Davies joined the ride4 of 7
  5. Chester riders joined in the Distinguished Gentleman's Ride on Sunday, September 245 of 7
  6. Chester riders outside Bill Smith's Motors in Boughton6 of 7
  7. Chester Distinguished Gentleman's Ride7 of 7
SaltneyMobile phone charger warning issued after two house fires
Firefighters tackled bedroom blazes in Saltney and Flint
Traffic and TravelPreferred route for £250m road traffic scheme revealed by government
It is hoped the project will ease congestion through the A494/ A55 Deeside corridor
Cheshire ConstabularyPolice investigating assault on woman at Chester pub
Initial reports suggest she was injured with a sharp object
River DeeIs Chester community watersports centre dead in the water?
Funding issues and legal case put future of facility in doubt but council remains 'optimistic'
NestonNeston takeaway in dock over food hygiene offences
Owner ordered to pay thousands of pounds after pleading guilty to 10 offences
ChesterThese fabulously dapper gents took to Chester roads for charity ride
Pictures from Chester's Distinguished Gentleman's Ride
Chester & Cheshire NewsChester's Distinguished Gentleman's Ride
Dapper gents took to Chester roads for charity ride
Abbey Gate CollegeAbbey Gate College pupils cycle from Chester to London for Young Minds charity
Upper sixth students raise thousands through 18 hour cycling challenge
HooleHoole centre opening its doors as part of Community Business Weekend
Various activities planned at Westminster Road centre
Cheshire weatherCheshire set for wet weekend from Sunday
Met Office issues 'yellow' rain warning for North West of England
