Chester Storyhouse in pictures

Gallery of images of Chester's new £37m cultural centre

  1. Dramatic exterior view of the new Storyhouse cultural centre in Chester. Picture by Mark Carline
  2. Part of the new children's library area at Storyhouse in Chester. Picture by Peter Cook
  3. Part of the new children's library area at Storyhouse in Chester. Picture by Peter Cook
  4. Storyhouse is now a distinctive part of the Chester skyline. Picture by Peter Cook
  5. The main entrance to the new theatre at Storyhouse in Chester. Picture by Peter Cook
  6. Inside the new Storyhouse cultural centre in Chester. Picture by Peter Cook
  7. Inside the new Storyhouse cultural centre in Chester. Picture by Peter Cook
  8. Inside the new library at Storyhouse in Chester. Picture by Peter Cook
  9. Stairway to the silver screen at the new Storyhouse cultural centre in Chester. Picture by Peter Cook
  10. This staircase in Storyhouse will revive fond memories of the building's days as an Odeon cinema. Picture by Peter Cook
  11. Inside the new cinema which forms part of the Storyhouse cultural centre. Picture by Peter Cook
  12. Inside the new Storyhouse cultural centre in Chester. Picture by Peter Cook
  13. One of the trial performances which have taken place in the build-up to the opening of the new Storyhouse theatre. Picture by Peter Cook
  14. Inside the new Storyhouse cultural centre in Chester. Picture by Peter Cook
  15. Storyhouse looking its best as night falls in Chester. Picture by Peter Cook
  16. Chester Storyhouse is already looking lioke an established part of the Chester skyline in Northgate Street. Picture by Peter Cook
  17. A view of the Storyhouse building taken from Chester Market. Picture by Peter Cook
  18. Inside part of the new Storyhouse complex in Chester. Picture by J Hopkins
  19. Books galore can be found here, there and everywhere in the new Storyhouse building. Picture by J Hopkins
  20. One of the corridors at the new Storyhouse cultural centre in Chester. Picture by J Hopkins
  21. The new library at Storyhouse in Chester. Picture by J Hopkins
  22. The new library at Storyhouse in Chester. Picture by J Hopkins
  23. The new library at Storyhouse in Chester. Picture by J Hopkins
  24. The new library at Storyhouse in Chester. Picture by J Hopkins
  25. The cafe area at Storyhouse in Chester. Picture by J Hopkins
  26. The new library at Storyhouse in Chester. Picture by J Hopkins
  27. The new library at Storyhouse in Chester. Picture by J Hopkins
