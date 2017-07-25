Load mobile navigation
Chester School Sport Partnership Awards

First Chester School Sport Partnership awards hailed a success

  1. Outstanding Contribution to Leadership - Libby Seath (Cherry Grove), Tom Burns (winner - Blacon High School) and Andrew Barratt (Cherry Grove)1 of 8
  2. Secondary Sports Performer of the Year - Matt Willis (King's School)2 of 8
  3. Primary Sports Performer of the Year nominees - Polly Wild-McGregor (Saughall All Saints), Emily Bowes (Mickle Trafford) and Tom Whieldon (Mickle Trafford)3 of 8
  4. Special School Club of the Year - Dorin Park School4 of 8
  5. Aled Bennett and Megan Gareh both from The King's School5 of 8
  6. Special Recognition Award - Jean McCormick, Overleigh St Marys Primary School6 of 8
  7. Secondary Sports Team of the Year - King's 1st XI Hockey Team7 of 8
  8. Primary Sports Team of the Year - Saughall All Saints Dance Squad8 of 8
Wrexham RoadMore misery for Chester commuters on Wrexham Road
Highway project costing £1.2m will begin in September  
Chester City CentreNew Chester bus station is noisy and polluting for neighbours
Angry city centre residents organise public meeting to address concerns  
Ellesmere PortControversial plans for flats at Ellesmere Port pub site expected to be resubmitted
Original proposal for supported living apartments on The Sutton site led to objections
AsdaAsda withdraws nappies from stores after baby 'left with blistered skin'
The premature baby was left with what looked like 'a chemical reaction'
Chester City CentreChester goes Pokémon GO crazy
Thousands of players descend on city to take part in heritage weekend with a difference
EducationChester School Sport Partnership Awards
First Chester School Sport Partnership awards hailed a success
Countess of Chester HospitalDr Ravi Jayaram speaks to BBC in wake of tragic Charlie Gard case
Chester-based consultant paediatrician shares his thoughts with listeners
Chester Town HallChester care conference hears diversity policies should be visible
Health and social care professionals gain insight into best practice for meeting needs of older LGBT people
StoryhouseCilla the Musical is coming to Chester
Hotly anticipated show to step inside Storyhouse
NestonParkgate Carnival see thousands flock to community 'thank you'
Neston charity Northern Lights says its success is down to the support they get from community
