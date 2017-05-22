Load mobile navigation
Chester Half Marathon 2017

Local photographer Dale Miles captures the action

  1. Mohammad Aburezeq of Altrincham and District AC was this year’s winner in a time of 1:07:201 of 44
  2. Chester Half Marathon 20172 of 44
  3. Runners coming up Northgate Street3 of 44
  4. Chester Half Marathon 20174 of 44
  5. Runners coming up Northgate Street5 of 44
  6. Chester Half Marathon 20176 of 44
  7. Runners coming up Northgate Street7 of 44
  8. Chester Half Marathon 20178 of 44
  9. Runners coming up Northgate Street9 of 44
  10. Chester Half Marathon 201710 of 44
  11. Runners coming up Northgate Street11 of 44
  12. Chester Half Marathon 201712 of 44
  13. Chester Half Marathon 201713 of 44
  14. Chester Half Marathon 201714 of 44
  15. Chester Half Marathon 201715 of 44
  16. Chester Half Marathon 201716 of 44
  17. Chester Half Marathon 201717 of 44
  18. Chester Half Marathon 201718 of 44
  19. Chester Half Marathon 201719 of 44
  20. Chester Half Marathon 201720 of 44
  21. Chester Half Marathon 201721 of 44
  22. Chester Half Marathon 201722 of 44
  23. Chester Half Marathon 201723 of 44
  24. Chester Half Marathon 201724 of 44
  25. Chester Half Marathon 201725 of 44
  26. Chester Half Marathon 201726 of 44
  27. Chester Half Marathon 201727 of 44
  28. Chester Half Marathon 201728 of 44
  29. Chester Half Marathon 201729 of 44
  30. Chester Half Marathon 201730 of 44
  31. Runners coming up Northgate Street31 of 44
  32. Chester Half Marathon 201732 of 44
  33. Chester Half Marathon 201733 of 44
  34. Chester Half Marathon 201734 of 44
  35. Chester Half Marathon 201735 of 44
  37. Chester Half Marathon 201737 of 44
  38. Chester Half Marathon 201738 of 44
  39. Chester Half Marathon 201739 of 44
  40. Chester Half Marathon 201740 of 44
  41. Chester Half Marathon 2017 medals41 of 44
  42. Chester Half Marathon 201742 of 44
  43. Chester Half Marathon 201743 of 44
  44. Chester Half Marathon 201744 of 44
