Load mobile navigation
Newsgallery

Chester Catholic High School A Level results

Tears of joy at Chester Catholic High School

  1. Louie Larsen A, B, B1 of 10
  2. Kasia Nowakowska as she received her three A* results2 of 10
  3. Arthur Scott A*, A*, A*3 of 10
  4. Grace Tierney spreading the good news that she got three A* grades4 of 10
  5. Lydia Robinson was delighted with her straight A grades5 of 10
  6. Ben Russell is off to Sheffield University to study medicine6 of 10
  7. Lizzy Harrison and Orla Sinclair celebrate their results7 of 10
  8. Sam Johnson and Joe Brackenbury took the same subjects and Sam got A*, A, A while joe secured A*, A, B8 of 10
  9. After a gap year Gerry OBrien is off to Plymouth Medical School9 of 10
  10. Grace Tierney (A*, A*, A*), David Bullock (B, B, B), James Guinan (A*, A, A), Lizzy Harrison ((A*, A, B) and Anna Wearden (A*, A*, A)10 of 10
More On
Chester & Cheshire NewsThe Beluga
Chester PrideChester Pride 2017
AirbusGALLERY: A peek inside the Airbus Beluga
Take a closer look at the A300-600 Super Transporter
ChesterTwo taken to hospital following crash on Chester's Grosvenor Bridge
The incident happened on Saturday afternoon
Chester PrideChester Pride spirit embraces the whole city as organisers hail 'perfect' day
Thousands turned out for the annual LGBT event
Chester ZooMeet the UK’s ONLY ‘miniature kangaroos’ at Chester Zoo
Indonesian species is vulnerable to extinction in the wild
A Level resultsA Level results: Tears of joy at Chester Catholic High School
Staff hail generation of young adults who 'want to make a difference'
A Level resultsChester Catholic High School A Level results
Tears of joy at Chester Catholic High School
ChesterTwo taken to hospital following crash on Chester's Grosvenor Bridge
The incident happened on Saturday afternoon
Chester PrideChester Pride spirit embraces the whole city as organisers hail 'perfect' day
Thousands turned out for the annual LGBT event
Chester & Cheshire NewsThe Beluga
Chester PrideChester Pride 2017
AirbusGALLERY: A peek inside the Airbus Beluga
Take a closer look at the A300-600 Super Transporter
ChesterTwo taken to hospital following crash on Chester's Grosvenor Bridge
The incident happened on Saturday afternoon
Chester PrideChester Pride spirit embraces the whole city as organisers hail 'perfect' day
Thousands turned out for the annual LGBT event
Chester ZooMeet the UK’s ONLY ‘miniature kangaroos’ at Chester Zoo
Indonesian species is vulnerable to extinction in the wild
A Level resultsA Level results: Tears of joy at Chester Catholic High School
Staff hail generation of young adults who 'want to make a difference'
A Level resultsChester Catholic High School A Level results
Tears of joy at Chester Catholic High School
ChesterTwo taken to hospital following crash on Chester's Grosvenor Bridge
The incident happened on Saturday afternoon
Chester FCPlayer ratings: Mahon does best to haul Chester FC back in Sutton loss
Winger showed glimpses of his best form in the second half of weekend loss to Sutton
Top Stories
Chester ZooMeet the UK’s ONLY ‘miniature kangaroos’ at Chester Zoo
Indonesian species is vulnerable to extinction in the wild
Chester PrideChester Pride spirit embraces the whole city as organisers hail 'perfect' day
Thousands turned out for the annual LGBT event
ChesterTwo taken to hospital following crash on Chester's Grosvenor Bridge
The incident happened on Saturday afternoon
A Level resultsA Level results: Tears of joy at Chester Catholic High School
Staff hail generation of young adults who 'want to make a difference'
Ellesmere PortIllegal scrambler bikes spotted in Ellesmere Port
Police are appealing for information
Ellesmere PortHorrifying X-ray shows cat has pellet lodged in its spine after airgun attack
Vets tell Ruby's distraught owners that surgery could kill her as pellet is so close to her heart
ChristletonChristleton family pub under new ownership
The Old Trooper is no longer part of the Harvester group
Restaurants in ChesterChester city centre restaurant named in The Good Food Guide
It's the first time the eatery has made it into the list
Traffic and TravelFresh strikes to hit Merseyrail train services
Union announces three more walkouts in September
Your ChampionsYour Champions 2017: Chester foster carer nominated as Person of the Year
Jacquie Rowbottom has cared for more than 250 youngsters while raising six children of her own
LacheLache man was FIFTY times over drug drive limit
Ryan Yates had 2,850 milligrammes of a metabolism of cocaine compared to the legal limit of 50
ChesterPolice warning after scam devices found on cash machines across Chester
People are being warned to be extra vigilant after three separate reports
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay