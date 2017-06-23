Brightlife holds taster day for over 50s at Chester Storyhouse

NewsgalleryBrightlife holds taster day for over 50s at Chester StoryhouseBrightlife holds taster day for over 50s at Chester Storyhouse ShareByLeah Jones10:57, 23 JUN 2017Georgina Alexander from Age UK Cheshire hosts a ‘Knit and Natter for Innocent Smoothies’ drop in session in the Book Pod to help raise funds for Age UK’s ‘Big Knit’ initiative, helping people stay warm and well in the winter months (Photo: UGC)1 of 10Brightlife Community Connector volunteer Margaret Yorke (left) joins the Vicars Cross Centurion Pub’s ‘Knit and Natter’ group as they exercise their hands making blanket squares for the Premature Baby Unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital (Photo: UGC)2 of 10‘Digital Buddies’ host a Great Get Together Drop in where people could learn how to send emails, Skype or tweet from a friendly digital buddy. These free sessions also run weekly at Storyhouse – call Heather on 07958 611618 to find out more (Photo: UGC)3 of 10Linda Sharps (left) inspired visitors with a ‘Small Acts of Kindness’ stand where people could drop by and think about how they could brighten someone’s day. They wrote their thoughts into handmade books displayed in a mini-library (Photo: UGC)4 of 10Community Compass Director Yvonne Boyle hosts ‘The Museum of Us’ in the sunny Garret Bar; a friendly, creative session that people could drop in to, have a chat and share their thoughts and memories for a collective display (Photo: UGC)5 of 10Georgina Alexander from Age UK Cheshire hosts a ‘Knit and Natter for Innocent Smoothies’ drop in session in the Book Pod to help raise funds for Age UK’s ‘Big Knit’ initiative, helping people stay warm and well in the winter months (Photo: UGC)6 of 10Claire Mooney draws a tuneful crowd for her fabulous ‘Song in Seconds’ workshop hosted by Silver Rainbows. The group shared ideas about togetherness, friendship and what makes them happy before going on to write a song, set it to music and belt it out for the visitors to Storyhouse (Photo: UGC)7 of 10Deafness Support Network tutor Judith Kidd takes a group through the basics of British Sign Language including how to communicate with D/deaf people, everyday signs, numbers and finger spelling (Photo: UGC)8 of 10Storyhouse is 'Open for Good Times' (Photo: UGC)9 of 10The ‘Compass Club’ minibus arrives from Malpas and surrounding villages for their big day out including lunch and a trip to a first class production of ‘Alice in Wonderland’ currently showing at the Storyhouse theatre (Photo: UGC)10 of 10