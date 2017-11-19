Load mobile navigation
30th anniversary Your Champions awards ceremony

  1. The scene is set for the 2017 Your Champions awards ceremony at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Chester. Picture by Graham Tarleton
    The scene is set for the 2017 Your Champions awards ceremony at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Chester. Picture by Graham Tarleton1 of 13
  2. Overall Young Person of the Year Max Johnson with his mum Emma. Picture by Graham Tarleton
    Overall Young Person of the Year Max Johnson with his mum Emma. Picture by Graham Tarleton2 of 13
  3. Guests take their seats as the 2017 Your Champions awards ceremony prepares to get under way. Picture by Graham Tarleton
    Guests take their seats as the 2017 Your Champions awards ceremony prepares to get under way. Picture by Graham Tarleton3 of 13
  4. Lord Mayor of Chester Razia Daniels with the 2017 Your Champions awards ceremony guest speaker Colin Jackson. Picture by Graham Tarleton
    Lord Mayor of Chester Razia Daniels with the 2017 Your Champions awards ceremony guest speaker Colin Jackson. Picture by Graham Tarleton4 of 13
  5. The 2017 Your Champions awards ceremony guest speaker Colin Jackson. Picture by Graham Tarleton
    The 2017 Your Champions awards ceremony guest speaker Colin Jackson. Picture by Graham Tarleton5 of 13
  6. The 2017 Overall Young Person of the Year Max Johnson of Winsford receives his award from Colin Jackson, Stephen Stewart of ScottishPower and Carl Wood of Trinity Mirror
    The 2017 Overall Young Person of the Year Max Johnson of Winsford receives his award from Colin Jackson, Stephen Stewart of ScottishPower and Carl Wood of Trinity Mirror6 of 13
  7. The 2017 Overall Team of the Year Tomorrow's Women Wirral receive their award from Colin Jackson, Stephen Stewart of ScottishPower and Carl Wood of Trinity Mirror
    The 2017 Overall Team of the Year Tomorrow's Women Wirral receive their award from Colin Jackson, Stephen Stewart of ScottishPower and Carl Wood of Trinity Mirror7 of 13
  8. The 2017 Overall Volunteer of the Year Diane Roberts of Chester receives her award from Colin Jackson, Stephen Stewart of ScottishPower and Carl Wood of Trinity Mirror
    The 2017 Overall Volunteer of the Year Diane Roberts of Chester receives her award from Colin Jackson, Stephen Stewart of ScottishPower and Carl Wood of Trinity Mirror8 of 13
  9. The 2017 Overall Sporting Champion of the Year Shaun Stocker of Wrexham receives his award from Colin Jackson, Stephen Stewart of ScottishPower and Carl Wood of Trinity Mirror
    The 2017 Overall Sporting Champion of the Year Shaun Stocker of Wrexham receives his award from Colin Jackson, Stephen Stewart of ScottishPower and Carl Wood of Trinity Mirror9 of 13
  10. The 2017 Overall Champion Person of the Year Jacquie Rowbottom of Chester receives her award from Colin Jackson, Stephen Stewart of ScottishPower and Carl Wood of Trinity Mirror
    The 2017 Overall Champion Person of the Year Jacquie Rowbottom of Chester receives her award from Colin Jackson, Stephen Stewart of ScottishPower and Carl Wood of Trinity Mirror10 of 13
  11. The 2017 Overall Champion of Champions Alan Johnson of Neston receives his award from Colin Jackson, Stephen Stewart of ScottishPower and Carl Wood of Trinity Mirror
    The 2017 Overall Champion of Champions Alan Johnson of Neston receives his award from Colin Jackson, Stephen Stewart of ScottishPower and Carl Wood of Trinity Mirror11 of 13
  12. The 2017 Overall Champion of Champions Alan Johnson of Neston is joined by family members and fellow volunteers from Northern Lights with Colin Jackson, Stephen Stewart of ScottishPower and Carl Wood of Trinity Mirror
    The 2017 Overall Champion of Champions Alan Johnson of Neston is joined by family members and fellow volunteers from Northern Lights with Colin Jackson, Stephen Stewart of ScottishPower and Carl Wood of Trinity Mirror12 of 13
  13. The 2017 Overall Champion of Champions Alan Johnson of Neston proudly displays his award
    The 2017 Overall Champion of Champions Alan Johnson of Neston proudly displays his award13 of 13
