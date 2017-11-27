Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A throng of angels brought good tidings of community spirit to Upton .

Local businesses, organisations and church groups showcased their artistic and crafting skills to make multitudes of angels at Upton United Reformed Church.

Reverend Ruth Wilson said: “It’s lovely to see so many local groups involved and representing their activities in such fun and imaginative ways.

“The angels have given our Christmas festivities a flying start.”

Donations and charity sales raised £260 for Guide Dogs and their local chairperson Sandra Lewis expressed her ‘thanks for the generosity of people in support of such a worthy cause’.

Charity volunteer Frances Langman was ‘delighted to take part in making an angel’, and with six guide dogs and several puppies at the event, said: “Everyone gets to find out about the training of the dogs and the special trusting bond they have with their owners – it’s a true partnership.”