A throng of angels brought good tidings of community spirit to Upton .
Local businesses, organisations and church groups showcased their artistic and crafting skills to make multitudes of angels at Upton United Reformed Church.
Reverend Ruth Wilson said: “It’s lovely to see so many local groups involved and representing their activities in such fun and imaginative ways.
“The angels have given our Christmas festivities a flying start.”
Donations and charity sales raised £260 for Guide Dogs and their local chairperson Sandra Lewis expressed her ‘thanks for the generosity of people in support of such a worthy cause’.
Charity volunteer Frances Langman was ‘delighted to take part in making an angel’, and with six guide dogs and several puppies at the event, said: “Everyone gets to find out about the training of the dogs and the special trusting bond they have with their owners – it’s a true partnership.”