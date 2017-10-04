The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester and the North West are set to be battered by gale force winds of up to 60mph tonight (Wednesday, October 4).

The Met Office has put a yellow weather warning in place between 9pm tonight and 9am tomorrow (October 5).

Forecasters say westerly winds will bring gusts of 40-50 mph, with heavy rain at times, especially over Cheshire and North Wales.

The Met Office also warned of damage to transport and potential power cuts.

"Whilst this weather is not unusual for the time of year, it brings the potential for disruption to transport, tree damage and temporary power cuts," they said.

The chief forecaster's assessment said: "An area of low pressure crossing northern UK overnight will bring a swathe of strong winds on its southern flank, clearing latest from eastern areas."