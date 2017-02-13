Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Voluntary arts groups from across Cheshire West and Chester are invited to a networking event on Saturday, February 18.

The event will take place between 10am and 1.15pm at the award-winning Lion Salt Works Museum in Northwich.

Voluntary groups will be able to hear a number of speakers on a range of interesting topics as well as network with each other.

Speaker Midge Ace, artist and coordinator of Cheshire Open Studios, will be discussing Celebrating the Arts in Cheshire and possible opportunities for collaboration to celebrate the arts and local artistic talent in Cheshire in the future.

Councillor Louise Gittins, Cabinet member for communities and wellbeing, will be talking about Culture Development in Cheshire West.

There will be a range of speakers giving short talks about cultural buildings in the borough at the event.

This year for the first time the event will feature an Open Space, an informal networking forum that allows attendees to discuss and share ideas on a range of topics and issues of interest to them and their group such as funding, growing audiences, youth membership.

The event is jointly hosted by the Cheshire West Voluntary Arts Network and Cheshire West and Chester Council’s Arts Team.

Speakers at the event will represent organisations such as Storyhouse, Action Transport Theatre, Theatre in the Quarter, Brio and St Mary’s Creative Space.

Cllr Gittins said: “This is a great opportunity for voluntary arts organisations to get together, network, find solutions and get support for some of the issues that they face. I would urge everyone involved in this field to attend.

“There will be a series of short presentations based on topics that were suggested at previous events all of which we hope will be of benefit to attendees.”

Everyone taking part will also have the opportunity to share their organisations’ publicity materials and meet informally.

Places will be reserved on a first come first served basis. To book please contact Cheshire West and Chester Council’s Arts Team with your name, contact telephone number and the arts organisation you represent. Please email artswest@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk or telephone 01244 972679.