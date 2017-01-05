Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Queen's annual New Year's Honours list has been revealed for 2017, with many people from across Cheshire West rewarded.

Awards are bestowed upon those who 'exemplify the very best of our nation'.

Here are some more local men and women who have been honoured:

Sonia Bassey-Williams – MBE

(Photo: Stray Cat Media)

An activist who has campaigned for social justice across Merseyside has been recognised in the Queen's New Year's Honours list.

Sonia Bassey-Williams, who works at Cheshire West and Chester Council as a senior manager in integrated early services, has received an MBE.

She has volunteered tirelessly to positively promote her birthplace Toxteth following the 1981 riots.

Mrs Bassey Williams has also been chair of the Merseyside Black History Month group and championed those who have fought against discrimination.

She said: “I was completely overwhelmed when I found out. It was a shock but I was obviously very pleased.

“I feel very passionate about Toxteth as it is where I grew up.

“The work I’ve done in Liverpool has been similar to my job with CWaC. It is about making sure everyone is treated equally.”

Mrs Bassey-Williams continues to work with the Liverpool 8 group more than 30 years on.

She said she had grappled with accepting the honour due to the connotations of the word ‘empire’ in its title, but chose to accept it.

The campaigner said: “I think its important to focus on achievements as in order to be role model to others you need to be celebrated.

“With the state of the country as it is at the moment young people need to know they can make a difference.”

Gillian Walton – MBE

A former deputy headteacher from Frodsham has been made a Member Of The British Empire (MBE) in the New Year’s Honours.

Gillian Walton, formerly of St Martin’s Catholic Primary School in Runcorn, received the award for services to education.

She was already the establishment’s longest-serving teacher back in 2003 having served for 25 years.

Relatives of former pupils paid tribute to her on the Weekly News Facebook page.

Sarah Ryan said: “Congrats Mrs Walton.

“You taught my son for three-years-running years back, then helped with my other son three years later when he was having trouble adapting to school.

“Super well-done.”

Cat Ireland said: “Mrs Walton taught two of my sisters many years ago, and this year I had the pleasure of bumping into her at the foundry and recognised her straight away even though I’d not seen her in over 20 years.

“She was a great teacher and took no nonsense. Really pleased for her.”

Professor Peter Goodhew – CBE

A University of Liverpool emeritus professor who also worked at at Daresbury also received recognition in the New Year’s Honours.

Professor Peter Goodhew from Waverton has been awarded a CBE for services to engineering and education.

His ground-breaking research has centred around transmission electron microscopy.

Prof Goodhew also led the UK SuperSTEM team which built the world’s leading analytical electron microscopes at Daresbury Laboratory.

During his career he also established the MATTER computer-based learning project and was the founding director of the UK Centre for Materials Education (UKCME).

Kathleen Hankey – BEM

A Northwich community champion has received a British Empire Medal (BEM) for her years of volunteering.

Kathleen Hankey has been honoured for her services to Antrobus, her home village.

She has helped run the Antrobus Community Shop for more than a decade.

