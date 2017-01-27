Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Toddler Erinn Taylor from Lache is bravely fighting a rare form of leukaemia but that doesn’t stop her from constantly wearing a smile on her face.

Her parents Jodie Kelly and Chris Taylor received the devastating news that their 20-month-old daughter had a type of acute myeloid leukaemia normally found in older people just 10 days before Christmas.

Their nightmare began after Erinn developed a suspicious bruise on her chin, which prompted doctors to refer her for blood tests immediately.

Jodie explained that Erinn was admitted to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital for a four-week stay on December 29 and underwent two to three doses of chemotherapy for the first 10 days.

Now they face an anxious wait to find out if the first round of chemo has been successful.

Depending on how her bone marrow has grown back, the youngster may need more chemotherapy or a bone marrow transplant.

An online fundraising appeal has been launched to help the young family cover the costs of getting to and from Alder Hey and to send little Erinn and her four-year-old brother Asher-Jay on treat days when she is better.

“She has done amazingly well considering all of the treatment she has had in such a short space of time,” said Jodie.

“She has always got a cheeky smile on her face and all of the doctors and nurses love her.”

Jodie and Chris have been unable to work while Erinn is in hospital, so they decided to set the crowdfunding page up after being inundated with messages from well-wishers who wanted to help with bills and travel costs.

But the couple also want to give something back to Alder Hey.

Jodie said: “We have chosen to split the money that we get on the JustGiving page between treating Erinn and her brother to some days out when she’s recovered a little more.

“We also want to be able to donate to Alder Hey for all the help and support they have given us and Erinn.”

Jodie and Chris have been documenting their little girl’s journey on a special Facebook page called ‘Erinns Journey’.

If you would like to donate, click here.