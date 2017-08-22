Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two PCSOs are organising a sponsored walk to fund security measures for an Ellesmere Port family targeted by vandals.

Sharon Williams and Matt Fullagar hope to buy a gate for the Burke family, including terminally ill mum Natasha, 25, and her disabled three-year-old son Alfie.

The idea is to provide some protection from vandals who are making life even tougher for Natasha and husband James, whose Rugby Road property has been repeatedly damaged since early May 2017.

This culminated in acid being poured over their mobility car with tyres being slashed and scratches all over the bodywork.

The family rely on the mobility car as Natasha, who is registered blind, disabled and has a terminal condition, needs regular hospital visits to Oswestry, Manchester, Liverpool and Clatterbridge. The couple’s toddler Alfie is also disabled and has to go to hospital on a monthly basis.

(Image: Google Street View)

Members of the public are invited to sponsor ‘The Walk of Courage’ from the town’s Asda store to Chester Zoo on Saturday, September 2, by filling in the sponsorship form at Ellesmere Port Police Station front desk or by taking part themselves. Details are also at the front desk.

The family, Sharon, Matt and supporters will gather outside Asda at 9am for the start of the walk.

PCSO Williams said: “All funds will go to the family in Ellesmere Port who have been subjected to continued harassment and vandalism. Ellesmere Port Local Policing Unit has been working with the family and residents to find those responsible, but in the meantime, we want to help them protect their property, including their mobility car, by raising enough money to install a gate.

(Image: Rob Stratford)

“I have been supporting the family through their ordeal and understand how vital their mobility car is. It has been adapted for the family’s needs and is their lifeline. Sadly they risk losing their vehicle because of the constant damage being caused by vandals.”

Officers urge people with information about the ongoing incidents targeting the Burke family to contact Cheshire police on 101. Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.