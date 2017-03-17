Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters had to tackle a fryer fire at an Ellesmere Port fish and chip shop.

Crews wearing breathing masks went in to the takeaway with a hose jet to bring the blaze under control.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service were alerted at about 4pm.

They believe the fire started at the fryers and had to cut off the gas supply to the range.

A Cheshire Fire spokeswoman said: "The gas supply to the fryer range was isolated as firefighters, two wearing breathing apparatus, used a foam jet to bring the blaze under control.

"A hose reel jet was used to damp down surrounding areas and the wall cavity."

It was a busy night for crews as they were also called out to a fire from a 'wood burning heater' at Poole Hall Industrial Estate.

Engines from Chester and Ellesmere Port as well as support from Merseyside Fire were needed to stop the flames.