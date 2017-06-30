Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers are facing severe delays due to 'gridlock' in Chester city centre this afternoon (June 30).

Very slow and heavier than normal traffic is affecting Nicholas Street in both directions around New Crane Street and Watergate Street, according to traffic information website Inrix.

Cheshire West and Chester Council posted on Twitter shortly before 1pm that George Street - where roadworks are ongoing - has been reopened for the rest of the day.

But traffic in the city centre remains heavy, with travel operator Stagecoach warning that there are delays of up to 30 minutes at the bus interchange of up to 30 minutes.

Road users have taken to social media to vent their frustration.