Progress is being made to fix the underlying problems behind a hole in the A41 near Chester which is causing frustration to motorists because of a temporary one-way stretch.

A cavity more than 2m deep was discovered when a hole opened up in the surface of the A41 Whitchurch Road at Christleton back in July.

To protect motorists, pedestrians, and the road itself from further damage, Cheshire West and Chester Council ’s highways team closed the affected section and installed a set of temporary traffic signals which are manned at peak times to manage queues.

Dye tests proved the void had been caused by water leaking into a brick sewer chamber, maintained by Welsh Water, from the nearby canal.

The Canal and River Trust (C&RT) quickly mobilised a specialist repair team to reinforce the sides of the canal bank.

This reduced the flow of water but further dye tests and investigations revealed an additional leak in the base of the canal which is now being fixed.

Welsh Water has now been able to make a further inspection of the sewer and chamber to check its condition. Fortunately, it appears that there is limited damage to the brick chamber and the sewer pipes, meaning only minor repairs will be needed. Once these are completed, repairs to the road itself can begin.

Cllr Karen Shore, cabinet member for environment, said: “In addition to the work C&RT has undertaken on the canal tow path, geotechnical engineers carried out site investigations to determine if the void in the road extends any further than the hole visible in the surface.

“Initial results from these surveys and tests have revealed that the hole looks to be confined to what can be seen at the surface.

“Our highways team is currently putting together a programme of works to repair the void in the carriage and reinstate this section of road as soon as possible. More details of the schedule of works will be available on the council’s website soon.

“I understand the frustration this work is causing and would like to assure residents that all the organisations involved are working hard to find a solution.”

