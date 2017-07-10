Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A popular pub in Upton is again in need of a new landlord.

The Frog on Liverpool Road has temporarily needed to close its doors.

Owners Ei Publican Partnerships have started their search for a new manager.

Nathan Warrilow took over the pub in late 2016. He was the third person to be in charge of the venue in the calendar year.

But the former landlord said on The Frog's Facebook page: "I couldn't operate with the way things were going with the company and subsequently left to another venue.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed your company and presence over the past year, I have some very fond memories I will never forget.

"The welcome you all gave me and the staff when we opened was truly humbling!

"You all gave The Frog such a fantastic atmosphere. I sincerely hope someone picks the pub up and carries it further keeping a real community spirit and offering."

Ei Publicans are advertising for someone to take over the pub on their website.

Upton ward councillor Jill Houlbrook and Chester and South Clwyd CAMRA have previously bid for it to become an Asset of Community Value.

