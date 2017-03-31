Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After its most famous son claimed ‘not a lot happens there’, Frodsham’s mayor has come out in its defence.

Gary Barlow, who grew up in the town, has been poking harmless fun at its sleepy nature.

But councillor Mallie Poulton says Frodsham is unrecognisable from the Take That singer’s youth.

Gary made the comments at an Advertising Week Europe seminar in London last week.

He said: “Not a lot happens there. It made me... the lights change now and again but that is just about it.”

Mayor Poulton told BBC Merseyside the town is ‘buzzing’.

He said: “Millionaires and superstars live in another world to us.

“Gary doesn’t get back very often but when he does it’s a quick visit to see his mum and his brother.

“I would like to invite him to Frodsham as a guest of mine and see what we’ve now got to offer. It’s a town he wouldn’t recognise.

“We’ve got a cacophony of people and things to do. We’re known as the honey centre because the bee is our emblem and Frodsham’s buzzing.”

Cllr Poulton added Gary and his mum were due to be awarded ‘Mayor’s Medals’ in May for inspiring others in the arts.

BBC Merseyside host Paul Salt argued the Let It Shine judge was not necessarily being derogatory by saying it was a sleepy town as ‘some people like that’.

Frodsham’s mayor said: “I think Gary is proud of the fact he was born here and his mum is the inspiration for that.

“In fairness to him when he was growing up here Frodsham that probably was the case.

“He hasn’t been lately. Let’s not knock him for it. I was disappointed he said it but that was only his opinion.

“But it’s certainly lights on, buzzing for action and raring to go. Gary needs to come home.”

