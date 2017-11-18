Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fundraising group from Frodsham has raised more than £2,000 for North West Cancer Research at its annual autumn fundraising lunch.

Around 120 guests enjoyed a range of dishes all prepared by the fundraising group at the event held at Frodsham Community Centre.

A total of £2,370 was raised on the day through ticket sales, Christmas cards and a raffle. All proceeds have been donated to North West Cancer Research to enable funding for life-saving research, which will help achieve a better understanding of cancer and how better to detect, treat and prevent it.

North West Cancer Research chairman Nigel Lanceley updated the guests on the life-saving cancer research the charity is currently funding at nearby University of Liverpool.

This includes a three-year project looking at the role of the HPV virus in head and neck cancers and a clinical trial which will help improve the treatment of bile duct cancer.

Chair of the Frodsham-based fundraising committee Jean Knowles said: “This is an annual event and every year we’re surprised just how much support there is in our local community for this amazing charity.

“We’d like to give a special thanks to our friends and partners and their combined generosity for a cause that is close to many of our hearts.”

CEO of North West Cancer Research Alastair Richards said: “Without local fundraising committees, such as our Frodsham committee, we would be limited in what research we could fund and how quickly we advance what we know about this illness.

“On behalf of everyone at the charity I would like to give thanks to Jean and the rest of the committee for their continued support and congratulate them on yet another successful fundraising event.”

North West Cancer Research has committed to funding more than £13million worth of research over the next five years.

The next Frodsham fundraising event is a Christmas coffee morning in Frodsham Parish Hall from 10am to noon on Thursday, November 23. There will be a Christmas stall and a cake stall.

Thursday is Frodsham Market Day so this will be a good opportunity for visitors to the market to enjoy a break.

For further information on other up-coming fundraising events, find out more at http://bit.ly/NWCRhome .