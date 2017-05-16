Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A first round of grants for community projects to offset the impact of Frodsham Wind Farm have been announced.

A £30,000 donation to improve the Helsby Scouts hut was the highest award.

There was also £12,000 to Elton Primary School and £10,000 to Frodsham Cricket Club.

The £3m Marshes Community Benefit Fund (MCBF) will be passed out over the 25 years the wind farm is running.

This breaks down to £60,000 at each application ‘round’ which will run twice a year.

The 1st Helsby Scout Group plan to use their share to refurbish their headquarters at Lower Robin Hood Lane.

Elton Primary are developing a community garden while Frodsham CC plan to buy a lawnmower to help keep their ground in top condition.

A panel of community representatives have been selected to decide on where the grants go.

They praised the ‘really high standard’ of applications from the opening round.

£5,000 was awarded towards the cladding and insulation of Alvanley Village Hall.

Girl Guiding Frodsham and Frodsham Junior Volleyball Club received £1,500 and £1,000 respectively.

There was also £250 to Frodsham WI to help with their planning for Frodsham Show.

Frodsham Wind Farm itself has been operational since February and will stand on the marshes beyond 2040 generating 50MW clean energy.

The MCBF was created to decide on the solidarity payments to the community from the site’s developers Peel Energy.

Charities, projects and schools are all invited to submit their bids for the second round which closes on August 31.

For more information about the Marshes Community Benefit Fund and how to apply, visit the website here.

