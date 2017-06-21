Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A charity boat party was held by Frodsham travel agent Clare Collins-Doyle on The Lady Diana on the River Dee in Chester and was declared a huge success.

The weather gods were shining down, providing glorious sunshine as two coaches full of party-goers departed Frodsham and Helsby to join a fun cruise, all in the name of two fantastic causes: Alzheimer’s Society and Frodsham Manor House, who are currently raising funds for new play equipment.

On board there was zumba with Nicki and Hannah, a limbo competition, a raffle and talented local band Phoenix.

Everyone had a great time and more than £1,000 was raised for charity. For anyone who would still like to donate to the Alzheimers Society, they can do so by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Clare-Collins-Doyle

Clare would like to thank everyone who came aboard for their generosity and positive attitudes, local businesses for their brilliant prizes, photographer Duncan Cowley for capturing the day and Chester Boats.

Anyone who would like to contact Clare can do so at: protravelagent@independenttravelexperts.co.uk