A slimmer who transformed her life by losing over two stone is using her success to help others achieve their weight loss dreams.

Helen Mouncer joined her local Slimming World group in Frodsham eight months ago after initially being an online member, and her weight went from 12st 4lbs to 10st.

Helen said: “I began to struggle with my weight after hurting my back in 2010 and later undergoing spinal surgery.

“Like a lot of slimmers I had tried to lose weight many times before and thought I was destined to struggle forever.

“But when I joined Slimming World it was different – I never felt like I was on a diet!

“In fact, I told people who asked me about it that Slimming World wasn’t a diet but a lifestyle change.

“The food plan encourages people to eat a variety of tasty, filling foods like lean meat, fish, fruit and vegetables, pasta, rice and potatoes.

“I was never hungry and no foods are banned on the plan so there was no deprivation. I couldn’t believe I’d found a way to lose weight without starving myself.

Now Helen is set to run her own Slimming World group in Frodsham, where she is committed to creating a warm and supportive atmosphere where people can share their weight loss journey and have fun into the bargain.

Helen said: “And Slimming World isn’t just about changing what you eat, becoming more active is important too.

“Our Body Magic programme takes the fear out of exercise by showing people that all activity counts, from walking to gardening to washing the car. I love going for family walks, swimming and going to the gym for my Body Magic!

“I can’t wait to get started with my group and as someone who has lost weight I know only too well the challenges people can face.

“I’ll be there to support members all the way to their dream weight.

“I also love the flexibility that comes with being a consultant and I’ll be fitting it around my work as a paediatric nurse.”

Helen’s Slimming World group will be held at St Luke’s Church Hall, High Street, Frodsham, every Thursday at 5pm and 7pm from April 20.