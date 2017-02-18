Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The 3rd Frodsham Sea Scout Beavers have been finding out more about living life as a blind person as part of their work to earn their disability awareness activity badge.

Ann Price, a puppy walker for the charity Guide Dogs for the Blind, visited the pack with adopted guide dog Guss whose blind owner can’t look after him anymore.

She told them all about how the puppies are trained and the beavers learned not to approach guide dogs when they are working.

The youngsters also collected wool and old towels for the charity to make blankets for the dogs.