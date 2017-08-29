Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Frodsham could be getting a joint police and fire station if proposals are given the green light by members of the public.

Cheshire police are asking for feedback to relocate their current premises on Ship Street to the town’s nearby fire station via a public online survey opening from 9am today (Tuesday, August 29) until 5pm on Monday, September 25.

The existing police station is not currently occupied on a permanent basis and does not operate a designated help desk. It is used only as a local office base and a refreshment facility on a drop-in basis for police officers and staff.

Frodsham fire station, on the other hand, has the space and facilities to accommodate the same services the police currently deliver, as well as also offering PCSOs the facility to book on and off their shifts, saving them valuable travelling time to and from their current location at Blacon and giving them more time out on patrol.

A Cheshire police spokesperson emphasised there is no proposed change to the current public service they offer and public access to the station would not be diminished.

The new location would have Cheshire Constabulary signage to the outside of the building, maintaining a visible presence in the area.

“As part of the collaboration agreement between the PCC and Cheshire Fire Authority, there is a commitment on both parties to provide a fit-for-purpose property portfolio based on the future operational needs of both organisations,” the spokesperson added.

“This includes identifying and agreeing opportunities for co-locations across both organisations’ estates. If the proposal is agreed, the current site would be surplus to operational requirements and available for disposal. Any proceeds from the disposal will be reinvestment in future police estates proposals across Cheshire.”

You can have your say on this proposal by taking part in the online survey at www.cheshire.police.uk/frodshamsurvey.

The results will be reported to the police and crime commissioner, who will make the decision, and feedback from the survey will be published on www.cheshire-pcc.gov.uk.