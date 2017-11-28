Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Frodsham police station has officially opened its doors in a new location following months of public consultation.

An overwhelming 95% of people ultimately agreed that the station should relocate to new premises nearby at the town's fire station on Ship Street - combining the two facilities into one base.

Yesterday (Monday, November 27) the new facility was declared officially open by the Police and Crime Commissioner David Keane who was joined by Deputy Chair of Cheshire Fire Authority Cllr Stef Nelson, Chief Fire Officer Paul Hancock and Acting Chief Constable Janette McCormick.

Mr Keane said: “I am delighted with this shared base for police and fire in Frodsham. Working together will reduce operating costs for both organisations and most definitely improve joint working between police officers and firefighters.”

The previous police station was not occupied on a permanent basis and did not operate a designated help desk, used only as a local office base and a refreshment facility on a drop-in basis for police officers and staff.

However, the fire station is staffed by on-call firefighters who respond to emergencies by an alerter system and was identified as a suitable location for a joint police and fire base with the space and facilities to accommodate the same services for officers, staff and members of the public.

Chief Fire Officer and Chief Executive of Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service Paul Hancock added: “This collaboration will not change the way that Frodsham firefighters or police officers respond to emergencies.

"This cost-effective move brings operational staff together under one roof and will allow for savings to be made by both organisations without affecting the level of service we currently provide.”

The results of the consultation can be found on the Police & Crime Commissioner website www.cheshire-pcc.gov.uk .