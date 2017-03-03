Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pupils at Frodsham Manor House Primary School have seen their art commission unveiled.

The school commissioned the One World themed piece to commemorate their year as a Global Learning Expert Centre and the renewal of their International Award from the British Council.

As part of One World Week last October, the children worked with artist Stephen Waterhouse who has illustrated a range of books of stories around the world, map books and the illustrator of the Divine Chocolate Advent Calendars.

Children in Years 1-6 worked with Stephen to create the final piece on themes of space, creatures and themselves.