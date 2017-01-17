Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Golfers in Frodsham and Helsby smashed their fundraising target which meant they could donate powered wheelchairs to two teenagers.

Their generosity will greatly improve the lives of the two youngsters.

The Frodsham and Helsby Golf Society set a goal of £3,000 for 2016, but ended up generating more than £5,000.

FHGS captain Phil Davies had chosen the Peter Alliss Masters as his charity for the year.

Phil said: “The way our members took on this challenge was amazing.

“They came up with all sorts of ideas for raising funds as part of our monthly golfing get togethers. Ideas included auctions of complimentary rounds of golf, sweeps and individual donations.

“I’m really proud of what everyone’s achieved and it made it all worthwhile when we saw those two youngsters receiving their new chairs just before Christmas.”

Alainah Hussain, aged 16 from Nelson in Lancashire, and Dylan Kelsall, aged 14 from Stoke-on-Trent, received the wheelchairs.

They were presented at FCGS’s final event of 2016 at Helsby Golf Club.

You can find out more about the charity at www.peterallissmasters.org.

