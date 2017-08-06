Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Children will have the chance to improve their cycling skills this summer with the help of a series of workshops being jointly run by Cheshire West and Chester Council and Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The sessions will be held at Frodsham Fire Station from August 7-11 and are aimed at 6-12-year-olds. They will offer children the opportunity to learn to ride and then to improve on basic skills.

Provided by trainers Cycle Experience, the Learn to Ride course offers either one or two hours of riding in a traffic-free environment for beginners and then a Level One workshop helps with balance and control.

Level One takes place off-road, for example on a playground, and is designed to develop the basic control skills and understanding fundamental to being able to ride on the road.

These skills include getting on and off the bike, starting, stopping, pedalling, riding in a straight line, looking behind and signalling without wobbling.

The council’s Cabinet member for environment, Cllr Karen Shore, said: “The summer holidays provide an ideal opportunity for parents to book their children on these courses to improve their cycling skills.

“This series of workshops will help six to 12-year-olds increase their cycling confidence by learning to ride safely.

“We’re also extremely grateful to Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service who offered the use of Frodsham Fire Station as a venue.”

Children must have a road-worthy bike and a helmet to enroll on a course and must be dressed according to the weather with suitable shoes and appropriate clothing.

Booking is easy and can be completed on-line by visiting www.cycleexperience.com/holidaycourses and selecting the course preferred. The course itself is free but a £5 booking fee will be charged per booking.