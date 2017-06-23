Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Frodsham couple has reached a marital milestone as they prepare to celebrate their golden wedding anniversary.

On July 1, Ralph and Christine Hughes of Hillside Road will mark 50 years of happy marriage.

Ralph and Christine, nee Bolsey, were married at St John’s Parish Church in Alvanley and, apart from one year living in Helsby, have spent all their married life in Frodsham.

Christine is a retired district nursing sister and Ralph worked as a foreman at BICC in Helsby.

(Photo: UGC)

They have two children, daughter Leisa and son Ian, and three grandchildren, Hannah, Benjamin and Emily.

The couple are both local, Christine originally coming from Manley where her parents ran the village shop and Ralph from Kingsley. They met at Kingswood Social Club, which in those days was a focal point for Saturday night entertainment.

There are no major celebrations planned to mark the milestone, just a special family meal and a quiet holiday in Anglesey, one of the couple’s favourite places.