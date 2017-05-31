Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rainbows, brownies and guides from across Frodsham are appealing for help to give their hut a makeover.

The Old Court House building on Ship Street has been home to Frodsham Girlguiding District for decades, yet it is in desperate need of a revamp.

Some improvement work has already been carried out, but more cash is needed to complete the project and provide the town’s young girls and women with a modern and accessible meeting place for the future.

The district has since been shortlisted for the Tesco Bags of Help initiative - a community funding scheme in partnership with Groundwork which sees grants of £4,000, £2,000 and £1,000 – all raised from the 5p bag levy – being awarded to local community projects.

Just three groups in each region are shortlisted for the cash award, and it’s up to shoppers to decide who they think should get the top grant.

Voting is open in stores throughout May and June at Tesco Helsby.

Customers will cast their vote using a token given to them at the check- out in store each time they shop.

Girlguiding Frodsham district commissioner and 2nd Frodsham guide leader Tilly Borsboom Patelsaid: “Having spent so many years renovating our headquarters building, it is fantastic that we are now able to concentrate some of our efforts to make the outside of the building more appealing and user-friendly for all of the users of the HQ.

“Currently there are six rainbow, brownie and guide units making regular use of the building, along with the local Army Cadet Force who have recently started to call the building their home. We hope that oncethis final stage of the project has been completed, many more organisations will want to make use of this marvellous local space.”

She added: “Please consider voting for us when you next shop at Tesco Helsby! Or better still, go shop at Tesco Helsby so you can vote for us!”

Any money raised via the Tesco’s Bags of Help scheme will be used to make the outside of the building more appealing; as well as being an accessible to all entrance.

The project will:

Resurface the tarmac and mark out a disabled parking space

Ensure a safe level drained surface and pave unpaved areas

Prepare sections of boundary wall for installation of mural or mosaic design by the guides/brownies

Construct large raised wooden planter beds so the girls can learn about growing flowers, herbs and vegetables

Purchase tools and protective equipment for gardening

Secure adjoining cellar steps for safety reasons

Install a pedestrian gate to secure the site for young people.

The project is needed to encourage community use of the outside space through making it accessible and attractive and providing planting beds and outdoor art.