Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

How would you improve Frodsham’s air quality? Well now is your chance.

Levels of nitrogen dioxide are too high near to the A56 and Fluin Lane junction in the town centre.

Cheshire West and Chester Council has published its first draft of a plan to tackle it.

Now the town can have its say during a consultation before the final version is published.

With traffic the main culprit, potential measures to improve the air quality include changing the junction to a mini roundabout.

CWaC director of place operations, Maria Byrne said: “The measures proposed in the action plan are designed to improve local air quality but there also potential for some of these measures to impact on local residents and businesses.

“So, we want to know views on the proposed measures, as well as any additional suggestions for improving air quality at the Fluin Lane/A56 junction.

“I encourage everyone to view the documents online, to give us their views and consider how they can be part of the solution.”

Nitrogen dioxide is a pollutant produced in the burning of fossil fuels.

According to a report prepared for the Governement there is evidence ‘high levels of it can inflame the airways in our lungs and, over a long period of time, affect how well our lungs work’.

Analysis has shown in the lower part of Fluin Lane and Manor Farm Court needs to come down by about 20%.

Figures of over 45 micrograms per cubic metre of air have been recorded with the target set for below 40 µg/m3.

Views are wanted on the potential improvements as well as any other suggested measures you may have.

CWaC officers say reducing traffic is the key priority and the rest will follow.

Responses are asked to be emailed to CWaC’s environmental protection team or written in to Wyvern House in Winsford.

The consultation is now open until July 28.

For more information and to read the plan in full http://inside.cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk/get_involved/consultations/frodsham_air_quality_action_plan_consultation..